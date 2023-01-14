Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Adobe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,365 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,028 shares of the software company’s stock worth $884,411,000 after purchasing an additional 325,971 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $344.38 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $540.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.06. The company has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.23.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

