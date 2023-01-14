Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $415.23.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $344.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.06. The stock has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $540.46.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.