Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $1.34

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $47.39 million and $845,931.87 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00006462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004853 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002152 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000866 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,643 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

