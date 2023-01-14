aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $94.84 million and $14.23 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004936 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006463 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000049 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,787,511 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

