ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut ageas SA/NV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €37.00 ($39.78) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ageas SA/NV from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($40.65) to €37.50 ($40.32) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Stock Down 0.2 %

AGESY stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $1.0198 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

(Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.