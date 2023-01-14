Agree Realty Co. (ADC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 158.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.43. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Agree Realty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

