Aleph Zero Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $192.98 million and $3.06 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 193,877,320 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

