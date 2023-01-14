Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATUS. New Street Research cut shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.98.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Altice USA has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $16.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 886,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100,532 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Altice USA by 50.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 16.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 903,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.