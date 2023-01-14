Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 9.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

About Altisource Asset Management

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

