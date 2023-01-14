Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Altus Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.20.
Altus Power Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.66. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.29 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.
Institutional Trading of Altus Power
About Altus Power
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altus Power (AMPS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.