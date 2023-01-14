Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Altus Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.66. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.29 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

About Altus Power

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 42.2% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 657,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,139,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 382,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 16.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 275,787 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 8.8% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 25.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 217,957 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.