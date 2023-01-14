American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $166.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.74.

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.60.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5,063.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

