American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Trading Down 0.1%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 13,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

American Finance Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

