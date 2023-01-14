Amia Capital LLP Invests $683,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 0.1% of Amia Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $954,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.