Amp Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.61 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Amp has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Amp has a total market capitalization of $139.94 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003256 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00859545 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars.
