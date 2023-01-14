Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target at $118.55

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.55.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42. PayPal has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.