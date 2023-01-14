Analyzing Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -139.56% -1,377.59% -94.78% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Smart for Life and Bon Natural Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Smart for Life presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,233.33%. Given Smart for Life’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

This table compares Smart for Life and Bon Natural Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $9.02 million 0.96 -$7.77 million N/A N/A Bon Natural Life $25.50 million 0.46 $4.59 million N/A N/A

Bon Natural Life has higher revenue and earnings than Smart for Life.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bon Natural Life beats Smart for Life on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

