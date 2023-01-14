Analyzing Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cardiol Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 396.52%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -44.32% -38.18% Autolus Therapeutics N/A -68.14% -48.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 859.88 -$25.24 million ($0.38) -2.12 Autolus Therapeutics $2.33 million 155.98 -$142.10 million ($1.85) -1.14

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma. It also focuses on developing AUTO5, a hematological product candidate, which is in preclinical development. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.