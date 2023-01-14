Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,333.50

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,585.64 or 0.07592948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $46.51 million and approximately $18,333.50 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00425634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,283.44 or 0.30063390 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.27 or 0.00862510 BTC.

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.