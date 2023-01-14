APENFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

APENFT (NFT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $126.45 million and $15.96 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00424196 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,251.02 or 0.29971625 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.25 or 0.00912187 BTC.

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

