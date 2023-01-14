APENFT (NFT) Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

APENFT (NFT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. APENFT has a market capitalization of $126.11 million and approximately $15.20 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APENFT has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00429069 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,332.13 or 0.30305995 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00848378 BTC.

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars.

