ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy reissued their buy rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.23.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$16.25 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.00 and a 1 year high of C$22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.72.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 3.3699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.