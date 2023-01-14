Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. The company had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

