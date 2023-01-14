Ark Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $49.61 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000294 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004853 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004067 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,397,104 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

