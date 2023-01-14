Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Oppenheimer

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arvinas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.19.
Arvinas Stock Up 8.6 %
ARVN opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $81.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Arvinas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
