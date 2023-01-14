Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Oppenheimer

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arvinas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.19.

Arvinas Stock Up 8.6 %

ARVN opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $81.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Arvinas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

