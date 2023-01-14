Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASPN. Benchmark reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $70,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc purchased 10,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,914,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 12.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $2,554,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 481,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 170,163 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 9.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 310,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 7.8% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 550,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the period.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $486.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The business had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

