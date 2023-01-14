Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $200.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.00. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,551,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,024 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,636,000 after purchasing an additional 302,741 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,121,000 after purchasing an additional 249,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,734,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

