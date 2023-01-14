Assetmark Inc. Acquires 28,293 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,293 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.09% of General Mills worth $38,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 383,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Trading Down 0.0 %

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,829 shares of company stock worth $9,076,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

