Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,588 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Extra Space Storage worth $35,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 224,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $151.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average of $172.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

