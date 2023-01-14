Assetmark Inc. Purchases 56,734 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,068,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $41,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.