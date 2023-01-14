Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $46,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,488,000 after buying an additional 4,501,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

