AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £125 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a £125 ($152.29) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £118 ($143.76) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($158.38) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($131.58) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £115.45 ($140.66).

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £116.56 ($142.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11,100.95. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,214 ($100.07) and a 1 year high of £118.86 ($144.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £112.02 and a 200 day moving average price of £107.63.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

