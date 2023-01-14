Atria Investments LLC Buys 916 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 400,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $311.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

