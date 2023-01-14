Atria Investments LLC Has $6.31 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,509 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $188.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.67. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $256.66.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

