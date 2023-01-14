Atria Investments LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 22,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $461.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $524.96 and a 200 day moving average of $499.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

