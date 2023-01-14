AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,783.46

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded down 43.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. AvocadoCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $2,783.46 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded 54.3% lower against the dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for about $318.89 or 0.01527907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00425462 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,271.83 or 0.30051242 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.54 or 0.00912966 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

