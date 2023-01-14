Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Tops $940.75 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $940.75 million and $376.78 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $9.36 or 0.00045234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00031016 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00018254 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000728 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00232059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,432 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,432.26090853 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.48846475 USD and is up 19.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 286 active market(s) with $234,692,725.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

