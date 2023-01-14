Badger DAO Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $43.43 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00012364 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00427554 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.27 or 0.30198968 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.00910318 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

