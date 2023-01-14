Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.33.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BMI opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.76 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.82%.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.