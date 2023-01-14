Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $6.48 on Major Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $302.36 million and approximately $15.22 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be bought for about $6.48 or 0.00031312 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003236 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00859545 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,719,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,624,129 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
