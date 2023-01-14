Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Stock Down 2.0 %

Banc of California stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,850,000 after acquiring an additional 183,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Banc of California by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 581,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 61,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.