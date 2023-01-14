Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.18.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $565.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.56. Baozun has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Baozun will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Baozun by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Baozun by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Baozun by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 26,616 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

