Barclays Lowers Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $25.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APPN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.44.

Appian Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPN opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.58. Appian has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $66.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,192,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $145,993.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,192,547.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 482,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,150,535 and have sold 7,786 shares valued at $275,579. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

