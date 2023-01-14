Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($61.72) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Down 0.6 %

BAS opened at €52.76 ($56.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($74.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is €48.50 and its 200 day moving average is €44.74.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.