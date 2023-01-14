Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.88. 223,581 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 137,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCM shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Bear Creek Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The firm has a market cap of C$135.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.67.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

