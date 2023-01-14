bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €7.80 ($8.39) and last traded at €7.75 ($8.33). 2,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.18 ($7.72).

bet-at-home.com Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 million and a PE ratio of 6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.97.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.