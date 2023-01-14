Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.62.

Bill.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $262.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,974 shares of company stock worth $9,255,743 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

