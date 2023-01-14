Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $283.63 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $16.19 or 0.00077020 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $283.63 million and approximately $27.70 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00222768 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00049851 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

