BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0101 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, BitShares has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.19 million and $1.06 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008851 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022689 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004889 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002169 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000866 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006426 BTC.
BitShares Coin Profile
BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,784,896 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
