BlueArk Self Reported Market Cap Hits $41.25 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $41.25 million and $594,200.68 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,856.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00600082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00216090 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00060483 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001077 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00126887 USD and is up 10.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $535,343.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

