BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €76.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($81.72) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNP opened at €59.86 ($64.37) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($74.38). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.83.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.